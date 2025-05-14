Convicted Killer Identified as Suspect in Tory Lanez Prison Stabbing

A suspect has been identified in the stabbing of rapper Tory Lanez.

The musician, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, 32, was hospitalized Monday morning after being stabbed multiple times by another inmate. Peterson is currently serving a 10-year sentence in a California prison for the 2020 shooting of musician Megan Thee Stallion.

Officials have now revealed to the BBC that the suspect is Santino Casio, 41, who is serving a life sentence for murder. He has since been placed in "restricted housing" pending an investigation into the attack.

Casio was transferred to the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi from the Los Angeles County jail in February 2004.

"He was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for second-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, personal use of a dangerous or deadly weapon, and inflict [sic] great bodily injury," said a statement from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), according to BBC.

The statement also noted that Casio has added additional offenses while behind bars.

In January 2008, Casio received a six-year sentence for attacking another inmate with a deadly weapon, followed by an additional two-year sentence in 2018 for weapon possession.

A post from an Instagram account linked to Peterson claimed the rapper sustained 14 stab wounds in the attack, including seven to his back, two to the back of his head, and one to his face. The post also stated that he suffered collapsed lungs but is now breathing on his own.

"Despite being in pain, he is talking normally, in good spirits, and deeply thankful to God that he is pulling through," the post said.

According to the statement, the incident is under investigation by the California Correctional Institute and the Kern County district attorney's office. No motivation for the attack has been provided.

In 2023, Peterson was sentenced for three felony gun charges, including assault with a semi-automatic firearm, after shooting Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, while leaving a pool party at Kylie Jenner's Hollywood mansion.