Calif. Man Killed While Helping Ducks Cross Road

A good Samaritan who stopped his car to help a family of ducks cross a busy road in California was killed when he was struck by a teenage driver.

The incident took place Thursday in Rocklin, California, when the driver identified by KXTV as 41-year-old Casey Rivara stopped his car at an intersection after seeing the ducks attempting to cross the busy streets.

Rivara, an employee at Maria Montessori Charter Academy, got out of his car to guide the ducks across the street when a teenage driver struck him.

"This juvenile driver struck the pedestrian who was in the roadway," said the Rocklin Police Department, according to ABC News. "The driver remained at the scene of the collision. Emergency responders arrived to assist. However, the man died at the scene."

Rivara was reportedly driving his children home after swim practice when he noticed the ducks, KXTV reported.

The intersection was closed for several hours as authorities conducted an investigation, according to police. The teenage driver was not arrested. The incident remains under investigation.

"Both lives were ruined. His and the person who hit him, so I think it's terrible,” said community member Diane Myerson. "He [Rivara] was doing something nice, and he ended up dying for it. Nobody thinks that they get out to help an animal or a person that they're going to be killed."

A GoFundMe page was set up to help raise funds to cover funeral costs and other expenses that the Rivara family may be facing.

"Casey was the kindest, most amazing husband and father," wrote his aunt, Tracey Rivara. "Even his last act in this world was a sign of his compassion."