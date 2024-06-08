WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: caitlin clark | team usa | paris | 2024 olympics

Caitlin Clark Snubbed, Off Paris Olympic Team

Saturday, 08 June 2024 11:28 AM EDT

Caitlin Clark apparently will need to wait until Los Angeles and 2028 to represent the United States in the Summer Olympics.

The Athletic reported Saturday that the WNBA rookie is not expected to be among 12 players selected to compete for Team USA in Paris when the 2024 Summer Games begin next month.

Instead, the U.S. will send a veteran group to Paris, including 42-year-old Diana Taurasi, who will be seeking her sixth gold medal.

Per the report, Taurasi will be joined by fellow former WNBA Most Valuable Players Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson, as well as Brittney Griner, Napheesa Collier, Jewell Loyd, Jackie Young, Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray, Alyssa Thomas, Sabrina Inoescu, and Kahleah Copper.

Only the latter three will be making their Olympic debuts in Paris.

Clark, her Indiana Fever teammate Aliyah Boston and Brionna Jones likely are to make up the pool of alternates, should one of the players be unable to suit up in Paris, The Athletic reported.

Clark was invited to the U.S. national team's training camp in March but couldn't take part while her college team, Iowa, was in the NCAA Tournament.

At Iowa, Clark set the NCAA's all-time scoring record and led the Hawkeyes to back-to-back appearances in the championship game, both losses.

In an up-and-down start to her WNBA career, Clark is averaging 16.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. She scored 30 points Friday night in a 85-83 win against the Washington Mystics on the heels of her career-low three points scored Sunday in a loss to the New York Liberty.

The U.S. has won every gold medal in women's basketball since the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

