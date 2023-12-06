×
ByteDance Offers Investors Share Buyback, Valued at $268B

Wednesday, 06 December 2023 11:11 AM EST

TikTok owner ByteDance is offering to buy back around $5 billion worth of shares from investors at a price that will value the company at about $268 billion, two people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The Chinese technology giant is offering to buy the shares at $160 each, the same price it offered employees last month.

One of the sources said the $268 billion valuation was about 10% lower than its value a year ago when it conducted a share buy back plan for investors.

The South China Morning Post first reported the news earlier Wednesday. ByteDance did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorized to speak to the media.

ByteDance has been expanding into areas such as e-commerce but has started to retreat from a four-year foray into mainstream video games with a plan to wind down its Nuverse gaming brand, Reuters reported last month.

