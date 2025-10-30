WATCH TV LIVE

Buzz Aldrin's Wife Dies 2 Years After Getting Married

Thursday, 30 October 2025 12:10 PM EDT

Buzz Aldrin's wife, Anca Faur, has died at age 66, just two years after the couple married.

According to a statement released by the Faur and Aldrin families, she died peacefully on the night of Oct. 28 "with her husband and her son, Vlad Ghenciu by her side." 

The announcement described Faur as "an accomplished chemical engineer with a Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh," noting her professional roles as treasurer of the California Hydrogen Business Council and Executive Vice President of Buzz Aldrin Ventures LLC.

Aldrin, 95, paid tribute to his wife in the same statement. 

"I am so fortunate to have found and married the love of my life," he said. "She brought joy to everything we did together. I will miss her dearly."

Further information about her cause of death has not been made public.

Faur and Aldrin met in December 2017 at a professional event and began dating in May 2018, according to People

After five years together, they married on Aldrin's 93rd birthday, Jan. 20, 2023, in a private ceremony held in a park near their home. 

Speaking to People magazine about the occasion, Aldrin called it "a beautiful day." He said, "We had decided on a private ceremony, as suitably intimate, just us and the stars in the sky."

Aldrin also described his wife as someone who had "the whole Wizard of Oz package," explaining that she possessed "brains, heart, [and] courage."

"There is something special about her and the way we connect so well," he added.

Aldrin said he had "never been happier" in his life and felt "lucky beyond words" to share his later years with her. 

"She is the love of my life," he said, "and we do everything together, from eating meals, planning projects, and watching the world go by, to meeting with our two families and celebrating — as we are at this 55th anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing."

Faur studied organic chemistry technology at Politehnica University of Timisoara in Romania and later earned a doctorate in chemical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh, serving as a research assistant there for a year before graduating.

Faur went on to spend nearly two decades with Johnson Matthey, a London-based firm focused on chemicals and sustainable technologies, and later served as treasurer of the California Hydrogen Business Council from 2014 to 2020.

Her marriage to Aldrin was his fourth. 

The Apollo 11 astronaut, best known as the second person to walk on the moon, was previously married to Joan Archer, Beverly Van Zile, and Lois Driggs Cannon. He has three children from his first marriage.

