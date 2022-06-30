'Vintage' Burger King Found Walled Off Inside a Mall in Delaware

An abandoned Burker King restaurant was discovered walled off at a mall in Delaware.

A photo of the "fully intact vintage Burger King," which was initially photographed by Jonathon Pruitt in April 2022 at the Concord Mall in Wilmington, Delaware, has gone viral since being posted on Tuesday with one poster even claiming to recognize the space.

"That was literally my storage room back in 2019," a Twitter user responded to the viral tweet along with a video of a space that looks identical to the one in the original post.

The photos and videos show an abandoned restaurant with vintage-looking art on the walls, pastel-colored tables and booths and white stacked chairs. It is unclear how far back the restaurant dates but one Twitter user noted the floor tiling was in line with trends in the '90s.

Another Twitter user used the opportunity to highlight the story of one Burger King worker who caught the attention of the internet — and comedian David Spade — for a gift he received to mark a milestone anniversary working for the franchise.

For 27 years, employee Kevin Ford worked for Burger King in the Las Vegas McCarran International Airport as a cashier and cook, never taking a day off work — a loyal employee. Parent company HMSHost decided to show its appreciation for his service by presenting him with a gift that contained a movie ticket, a Starbucks cup, some Life Savers, a bag of Reese's Pieces and several other small items, according to People.

When the internet caught wind of the gift, users demanded that Ford receive more for his long service. His daughter Seryna created a GoFundMe to help raise money as a way to celebrate his career milestone. It has since raised $273,922 and included a donation of $5,000 from Spade.

"I’m here trying to get through dinner without crying! You are such remarkable people," Seryna wrote in response to the support. "I seriously can’t believe this. Y’all are changing his life! I’ve been told probably a hundred times to move this to 100k. So here goes nothing. Thank y’all! A million times over, THANK YOU!!!!"