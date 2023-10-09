×
Tags: bruno mars | israel | concert | cancelled | hamas

Bruno Mars Cancels Concert, Flees Israel Amid Hamas Attack

By    |   Monday, 09 October 2023 11:18 AM EDT

Bruno Mars was forced to cancel a sold-out show scheduled to take place in Tel Aviv, Israel, after Hamas militants launched a surprise attack from Gaza on Saturday.

Mars, 38, had already performed one concert at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, Oct. 4, and was set to perform at the venue again on Saturday, Oct. 7, according to Insider

But as tensions mounted and battles raged across the region, Live Nation Israel announced that the performance had been called off via its official Instagram page early Saturday morning.

"Dear customers, the performance of Bruno Mars that was planned to take place tonight is canceled," the statement, posted originally in Hebrew said, according to Insider.

"All ticket buyers for the show will receive an automatic refund to the credit card with which the purchase was made," it continued. "We are strengthening the residents of Israel, the IDF fighters, and the security forces in these difficult moments."

Guy Pines, an Israeli TV host, verified that the singer departed the country on Saturday afternoon, The Times of Israel reported. Pines, who had attended Mars' concert the previous evening, posted on Instagram showing Mars and his team at the departure terminal in Ben Gurion airport.

"To your question, after the cancellation of the show due to the war, Bruno Mars left Israel today at 2 in the afternoon together with 60 crew members," he wrote alongside the photo. "He flew to Athens and from there will head to Qatar to continue his tour."

On Monday, Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant ordered a "complete siege" of Gaza after the Hamas terror attacks led to nearly 1,200 casualties. 

It has since been confirmed that nine Americans in Israel have died in the conflict. 

"We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected, and wish those injured a speedy recovery," a National Security Council spokesperson said in a statement. "We continue to monitor the situation closely and remain in touch with our Israeli partners, particularly the local authorities."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Monday, 09 October 2023 11:18 AM
