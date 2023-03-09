×
Tags: bruce willis | wife | emma heming willis | demi moore | dementia

Bruce Willis' Wife Dismisses Reports of Demi Moore Moving In

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis
Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis (Getty Images)

Thursday, 09 March 2023 12:52 PM EST

Emma Heming Willis dismissed reports that her husband Bruce Willis' ex-wife Demi Moore had moved in with the couple after Willis' dementia diagnosis.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Heming debunked a headline that read: "Demi Moore 'Moved In' With Ex Bruce Willis & His Wife To Help Care For Him After Heartbreaking Dementia Diagnosis: Source."

Below the text, she wrote: "Let's nip this one in the bud. This is so dumb. Please stop."

Willis' family revealed last month that the "Die Hard" franchise star was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD). The announcement came months after they shared that he had been battling aphasia, a language and cognition disorder.

Heming on Tuesday also shut down accusations that she was using her husband's diagnosis to grab her "five minutes" of fame. In a video posted to Instagram, Heming said the baseless claims were a sign that people were paying attention, which is what she wanted.

"So, I'm going to take my five minutes and I'm going to turn it into 10 because I'm always going to advocate for my husband," she said.

"And while I'm at it, I'm going to raise awareness around FTD and for caregivers, who are unsung heroes out there. And then I'm going to turn my grief and my anger and my sadness into something good around something that feels less than."

Using her platform on social media, Heming over the weekend called on paparazzi to refrain from yelling at Willis when they see him in public.

Making her plea in an emotional video shared on her Instagram page, Heming said "there's still a lot of education that needs to be put forth" about people living with dementia. Heming noted how "difficult and stressful it can be to get someone out into the world and to navigate them safely."

"This one is going out to the photographers and the video people that are trying to get those exclusives of my husband out and about: Just keep your space. I know this is your job, but maybe just keep your space," she said.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.



Thursday, 09 March 2023 12:52 PM
