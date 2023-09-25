Bruce Willis Might Not Be Aware of Diagnosis, Wife Says

The wife of actor Bruce Willis said it's possible that he isn't aware of his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

Emma Heming Willis made the revelation during an appearance on "The Today Show" on Monday to discuss Bruce Willis' health alongside Susan Dickinson, the CEO of the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration.

"It's hard to know," Heming Willis admitted when asked by host Hoda Kotb if Bruce Willis, 68, is aware that he has dementia.

Added Dickinson: "Obviously, the disease can start in the frontal lobe like the name signifies. One of the things that the frontal lobe controls is self-insight, so we really don't know."

Heming Willis, who shares daughters Mabel and Evelyn with Bruce Willis, described herself as a "care partner" rather than a caretaker as she and her family deal with his diagnosis. She said her husband is "the gift that keeps on giving."

"It's teaching [our daughters] so much on how to care and love, and it's really a beautiful thing amongst the sadness," she said.

Bruce Willis' family announced last year that the "Die Hard" star was stepping away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia. In February, the family said his condition had "progressed" and that he is battling frontotemporal dementia.

Last month, Heming Willis said in video posted on Instagram that she was struggling.

"I know it looks like I'm out living my best life, [but] I have to make a conscious effort every single day to live the best life that I can," she said. "I do that for myself, I do that for our two children and [I do that for] Bruce, who would not want me to live any other way.

"So I don't want it to be misconstrued that I'm good, because I'm not. I'm not good," she said, adding that she often is consumed by "doom and gloom."

Heming Willis said that while she was putting her "best foot forward," it doesn't come easily. But she needs to do it for herself and her family.

"When we are not looking after ourselves, we cannot look after anyone that we love," Heming Willis said, noting that she is "just doing the best that [she] can always. ... I don't have this down to a fine science, either, but I try. It's an affirmation I use daily so it's kept in the forefront of my mind."

Heming Willis thanked her followers for their support and urged them to "keep looking for that one beautiful thing or moment in your day."