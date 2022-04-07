Bruce Willis Goes 'Off the Grid' With Wife Following Aphasia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis appears to be in good health following his retirement announcement due to aphasia.

The actor's wife, Emma Heming Willis, took to Instagram to share photos of their 10-year-old daughter, Mabel Ray Willis, taken while the couple was hiking in the wild during a family vacation.

"Mom & Dad in their favorite habitat #offthegrid," Emma captioned the photo, which showed her and Willis sitting on a fallen tree trunk in the woods. She also posted video of their vacation on her Instagram Story.

Last week Bruce's family announced in a combined statement that the "Die Hard" star would be retiring from acting following his diagnosis with aphasia— a cognitive disorder that affects a person’s ability to communicate and can impact their ability to speak, write, and understand language, both verbal and written.

"To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," the statement on Instagram read.

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him," the statement continued. "As Bruce always says, “Live it up” and together we plan to do just that."

A source who spoke with People last week said Emma "is working with several professionals to help" her husband, and "has arranged for him to see the best doctors."

"He has an assistant at home to make sure that he is safe, but Emma takes care of him too," the insider added. "Because Bruce is older than Emma, they knew that his health might decline sooner than hers. Still, his diagnosis has been shocking for her."