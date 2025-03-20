Rumer Willis Shares Update on Dad Bruce Willis as He Turns 70

Rumer Willis marked her father Bruce Willis' 70th birthday by providing an update on the retired actor's health amid his frontotemporal dementia battle.

During an Instagram Story Q&A Tuesday, the "Sorority Row" actor offered fans a glimpse into her father's condition.

"How's your dad doing?" a fan asked Rumer Willis, 36, via social media, according to Page Six.

In a video response, she shared that the "Die Hard" star was "doing great."

"Thank you for asking," she continued. "It is actually his 70th birthday tomorrow, so please wish my papa a big, happy birthday."

Friends and family were on hand to celebrate Bruce Willis' birthday Wednesday. Among them was his ex-wife Demi Moore, 62, who has maintained a close friendship with the actor. Taking to Instagram, Moore shared a series of photos of Bruce Willis and his family.

"Happy birthday, BW! We love you," she captioned the Instagram post.

His family has regularly shared updates since his diagnosis. He revealed in March 2022 that he'd be retiring from his career, initially citing aphasia as the reason. However, his family later shared that he's battling frontotemporal dementia, a condition that leads to the deterioration of the brain's frontal and temporal lobes.

"He's doing so good. I got to go over and see him today, which was so lovely and so nice to see him with my daughter and just go over and give love," Rumer Willis told Extra in May last year.

In September, Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah Willis, 31, said during an appearance on the "Today Show" that her father was "stable, which in this situation is good, and is hard."

"There's painful days, but there's so much love," she said.

By watching her father struggle with the disease, Tallulah Willis said she had learned to appreciate life.

"It's really shown me to not take any moment for granted, and I really do think that we'd be best friends," she said. "I think he's very proud of me. You have to be in the moment. You have to be present."

Moore also talked about his health during an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show."

"Given the givens, he is in a stable place," Moore said. "You know, it's what I say to my kids is you meet them where they're at. You don't hold on to who they were or what you want them to be, but who they are in this moment."