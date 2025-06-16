Bruce Willis' Wife: I Wish Things Could Be Different for Him

Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared a candid and heartfelt message about her husband's battle with dementia to mark Father's Day on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, Heming said she is "profoundly sad" about Bruce Willis' condition. The "Die Hard" star was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, a degenerative brain condition, in 2023.

"What Bruce teaches our girls goes far beyond words. Resilience, unconditional love, and the quiet strength in simply being present," Heming captioned a photo of their daughter Evelyn Willis, 11, hugging her father.

"This photo says so much. Love deepens. It adapts. It stays, even when everything else changes," Heming continued, adding that she was feeling "profoundly sad" on Father's Day.

"These symbolic days stir up a lot. I wish, with every cell in my body, that things could be different for him and lighter for our family," she wrote.

"As they say in our FTD community, 'It is what it is.' And while that might sound dismissive, to me, it's not. It grounds me. It helps me return to the acceptance of what is and not fight this every step of the way like I used to," she concluded.

On her Instagram stories, Heming shared throwback photos of Bruce Willis, including one at the London Natural History Museum with him in Ugg boots and another of him smiling on a park swing.

"I miss and mourn what was. Even those Ugg days. I want it all back," she wrote.

Bruce Willis and Heming have been married for 14 years. They share daughters Evelyn Willis and Mabel Ray Willis, 13.

Bruce Willis also has three older children from his previous marriage to Demi Moore — Rumer Willis, 36, Scout Willis, 33, and Tallulah Willis, 31.

Earlier this year, Rumer Willis shared that her father was "doing great" as she celebrated his 70th birthday. She shared the update in March while replying to an Instagram user asking, "How's your dad doing?" according to Page Six.

"Thank you for asking," she continued. "It is actually his 70th birthday tomorrow, so please wish my papa a big, happy birthday."