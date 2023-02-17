Support Pours in for Bruce Willis After Dementia Diagnosis

Actor Bruce Willis is receiving an outpouring of support from various prominent Hollywood figures after news that he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

Taking to Instagram, Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, his five children, and his ex-wife, Demi Moore, issued a statement announcing that his condition had "progressed" after initially being diagnosed with aphasia, a language and cognition disorder.

"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces," the statement read. "While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

Well wishes soon poured in on social media, including a message from journalist Maria Shriver, who founded the nonprofit organization The Women's Alzheimer's Movement.

"My heart goes out to Bruce Willis and his family, & also my gratitude for shining a much needed light on this disease," Shriver tweeted. "When people step forward it helps all of us. When people get a diagnosis it's extremely difficult, but also for most a relief to get a diagnosis."

Replying to the statement on Moore's Instagram, Michelle Pfeiffer wrote: "Thank you. Sending love."

Demi Lovato wrote, "Sending so much love," while Rita Wilson added, "Thank you for sharing this with us. Sending Bruce and all the families love." Model Naomi Campbell also offered her support, writing "Sending my love to you all."

Willis' daughter, Scout LaRue Willis, said she is "overwhelmed" after her father's diagnosis.

"Feeling emotionally tired and a bit overwhelmed, yet also very in awe of the love so many people have for my papa," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

In its statement, Willis' family said it hoped to raise FTD awareness.

"Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead," the statement read. "As Bruce's condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research."

"Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately," the statement continued. "We know in our hearts that — if he could today — he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families."