Rumer Willis Gave Update on Bruce Willis' Dementia: Doing Good

Rumer Willis shared an update on her father, Bruce Willis, amid his frontotemporal dementia battle, saying that he is "wonderful."

"He's doing so good. I got to go over and see him today, which was so lovely and so nice to see him with my daughter and just go over and give love," she told Extra at the Jhpiego Laughter Is the Best Medicine Gala.

"As a family, especially my sisters and I, we're just so grateful for the love that comes at him," she added. "I think it is such a reflection of who he is."

Bruce Willis revealed in March 2022 that he'd be retiring from his career, initially citing aphasia as the reason. However, his family later shared that he's battling frontotemporal dementia, a condition that leads to the deterioration of the brain's frontal and temporal lobes.

"I think, for me, through this experience, what's been so incredible is my dad is so beloved, and that's been so evident in the transparency with which we've been sharing," Rumer Willis shared earlier this week at the premiere of My Divorce Party, according to The Los Angeles Times. "And I think if there's any way sharing our experience brings hope—whatever comes forward as a family—that can have an effect and bring any sort of hope, comfort to someone else experiencing that, then to me, that's everything."

Earlier this year, Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, slammed the media for reports stating that "there is no more joy" in her husband's life. Taking to Instagram in March, Heming Willis admitted she had been "clickbaited" by a headline that had to "do with my own family."

"A hundred percent there is grief and sadness and there is all of that, but you start a new chapter," she said in a video posted to the platform.

Heming Willis went on to slam the media for "scaring people."

"I need society and whoever's writing these stupid headlines to stop scaring people, stop scaring people to think that once they get a diagnosis of some kind of neurocognitive disease that that's it, it's over, let's pack it up, nothing else to see here, we're done," she said.

Captioning her Instagram video, Heming Willis emphasized that there was more to her family's situation than what appears in the headlines.

"My experience is that two things can be true and exist at the same time. Grief and deep love. Sadness and deep connection. Trauma and resilience," she wrote. "I had to get out of my own way to get here but once I arrived, life really started to come together with meaning, and I had a true sense of purpose. There is so much beauty and soulfulness in this story."