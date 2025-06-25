Bruce Willis' Daughter Chided for Sharing Photos of 'Vulnerable' Dad

Tallulah Willis, daughter of actor Bruce Willis, spoke out against criticism over photos she posted on social media of her father, who is battling frontotemporal dementia, saying that it was a "great day" worth showing to the world.

The images were taken from a private family gathering. Among them were snaps of Tallulah Willis hugging and holding her dad's hand. One critic chided her for publicly sharing such "vulnerable" moments.

"I don't think you should expose your dad to the public! He is vulnerable!" one Instagram user commented Monday, adding, "And some things should be kept private! You don't have his permission to post it!"

Tallulah Willis directly responded, writing, "Hi. I hear that. As a family, we use our discretion when posting. Today was a great day filled with smiles. I made the judgment call to show that to the world, because I know what he means to everyone."

While she has faced some backlash over her posts, Tallulah Willis is not the only family member to offer a glimpse into their lives amid Bruce Willis' struggles. Earlier this month, Rumer Willis shared a candid post for Father's Day.

"Today is hard, I feel a deep ache in my chest to talk to you and tell you everything I'm doing and what's going on in my life," she wrote in a June 15 post alongside photos of her dad. "To hug you and ask you about life and your stories and struggles and successes."

She continued in her post, "I know you wouldn't want me to be sad today so I'll try to just be grateful reminding myself how lucky I am that you're my dad."

Bruce Willis' family first shared his diagnosis in 2023 and has since been open about the ups and downs. Tallulah Willis previously explained why during an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in November 2023.

"On one hand, it's who we are as a family. But also, it's really important for us to spread awareness about FTD," she said. "If we can take something that we're struggling with as a family and individually, to help other people, to turn it around, to make something beautiful about it, that's really special for us."