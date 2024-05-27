Bruce Springsteen Cancels Shows Over 'Vocal Issues'

Bruce Springsteen has postponed upcoming concerts in three European cities, citing "vocal issues."

The iconic musician, 74, was set to perform with the E Street Band in Marseille, Prague, and Milan over the next two weeks, but announced on Instagram the shows would not go ahead as planned.

"Following yesterday's postponement in Marseille due to vocal issues, further examination and consulting has led doctors to determine that Bruce should not perform for the next 10 days," a statement on the singer's official Instagram page read.

Springsteen was "recuperating comfortably," the statement added, noting new show dates would be "announced shortly."

Springsteen launched a major tour last February, marking his first U.S. performance since 2016, but he has faced recurring health issues, notably a severe peptic ulcer which delayed the tour last year.

In October, Springsteen opened up about his health during his SiriusXM E Street Radio show "From My Home To Yours."

"Let me take a moment and thank my fans affected by our postponed shows for their understanding," he said, according to the New York Post. "I am deeply sorry but this belly thing, despite my ability to laugh at it, has been a monster and is still, unfortunately, rocking my internal world."

Last week, Springsteen was honored at the Ivor Novello Awards in London, where he received a standing ovation for his achievements.

The fellowship is the highest honor granted by the Ivors Academy, the United Kingdom's professional association for songwriters and composers.

"There is no one more fitting than Bruce Springsteen to be the first international songwriter inducted into our Fellowship," Tom Gray, chair of the academy, said in a statement to CNN.

With a hoarse voice, Springsteen accepted the award, explaining it was due to singing in the British rain the night before.

"I'm gonna sound really weird up here because I sang in the rain, all night last night," he said in his speech before thanking U.K. fans and audiences as well as musicians and artists for inspiring him.

"Their depth of knowledge of my work and their dedication constantly keeps me invested here, keeps me coming back to these shores," Springsteen said of his fans. "So that I can dig deeper, and so that I can deal more faithfully with my audience's joys and concerns."