Bruce Springsteen's Manager Addresses Backlash Over Ticket Prices

Bruce Springsteen's manager has responded to backlash over the cost of tickets for the singer's tour, saying that the pricing is "fair" for people wanting to see someone "universally regarded as among the very greatest artists of his generation."

"In pricing tickets for this tour, we looked carefully at what our peers have been doing," Jon Landau said in a statement to The New York Times. "We chose prices that are lower than some and on par with others."

Fans were shocked at the price of tickets that went on sale last week for the U.S. leg of Springsteen's tour. Those hoping to see the 72-year-old singer perform with the E Street Band could pay up to as much as $5,000 due to Ticketmaster's "dynamic pricing," which sees prices for certain "platinum tickets" placed throughout each venue increase with demand, the Independent noted.

Addressing the public outcry, which included pushback from Bill Pascrell, D-N.J., who called for Ticketmaster to adjust its policies, Landau shrugged off the criticism.

"Regardless of the commentary about a modest number of tickets costing $1,000 (£828) or more, our true average ticket price has been in the mid-$200 (£165) range," he continued in his statement to the Times. "I believe that in today’s environment, that is a fair price to see someone universally regarded as among the very greatest artists of his generation."

Landau's remarks come shortly after Ticketmaster released statistics related to the tour.

The tickets that reached up to $5,000 only represented 11.2% of the overall tickets sold, with the remaining 88.2% of tickets being sold at fixed prices ranging from $59.50 to $399 before service fees, the ticket-selling site noted, according to Variety.

Ticketmaster further stated that the average price of all tickets sold so far is $262 and that 56% of tickets are being sold for under $200 face value. Ticketmaster claimed that only 1.3% of total tickets so far have sold for more than $1,000.