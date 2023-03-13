Bruce Springsteen Postpones Concerts Due to Illness

Bruce Springsteen and his legendary rock group the E Street Band have been forced to postpone a handful of concerts "due to illness."

Springsteen revealed the news on social media over the weekend, announcing the postponement of concerts at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on March 12, and MVP Arena in Albany, New York, on March 14. Springsteen also previously postponed the band's March 9 concert at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, according to Billboard.

"We are working on rescheduling the date so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled show," Springsteen tweeted in separate posts.

No further details were provided, but E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt addressed the matter while responding to a concerned fan.

"No need to be anxious or afraid. Nothing serious. Just a temporary situation. We will all be back in full force very soon," Van Zandt tweeted.

The musician also clarified that the band "postponed" the concerts, which will be rescheduled, adding "we don't cancel."

Three of Springsteen's bandmates were forced to bow out of a performance earlier this year. Van Zandt and violinist and vocalist Soozie Tyrell tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before their American Airlines Center concert in Dallas on Feb. 10, and Springsteen's wife, Patti Scialfa, who is a singer and guitarist, was also absent for undisclosed reasons.

"We got a few members missing tonight — Stevie Van Zandt — COVID, Soozie Tyrell — COVID, Patti Scialfa… But godd-----, we're gonna give Dallas the best show they've ever seen," Springsteen told the crowd at the event, according to Billboard.

Last year, Springsteen faced backlash over the cost of tickets for the U.S. leg of his tour. Those hoping to see the rocker perform paid up to as much as $5,000 due to Ticketmaster's "dynamic pricing," which sees prices for certain "platinum tickets" placed throughout each venue increase with demand.

Bruce Springsteen's manager responded to the outcry, saying that the pricing is "fair" for people wanting to see someone "universally regarded as among the very greatest artists of his generation."

"In pricing tickets for this tour, we looked carefully at what our peers have been doing," Jon Landau said in a statement to The New York Times. "We chose prices that are lower than some and on par with others."