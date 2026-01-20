Brooklyn Peltz Beckham: 'I Do Not Want to Reconcile With My Family'

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham said he does not want to reconcile with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, accusing them of attempting to undermine his marriage in a public statement that confirms years of speculation about a family rift.

In a series of Instagram stories posted Monday, the 25-year-old alleged that his parents have sought to damage his relationship with his wife, actor and heiress Nicola Peltz, since before the couple married in 2022.

Peltz Beckham, the eldest child of the former England soccer captain and the former Spice Girl, said the conflict has led him to distance himself from his family.

"For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family," Peltz Beckham wrote, adding that they have been "trying endlessly to ruin" his relationship with his wife.

"I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life," he wrote in the statement, which was shared with his 16.3 million followers.

Rumors of tension between the Beckhams and their son have circulated for several years, with tabloid reports frequently citing disagreements surrounding his wedding and his relationship with his parents.

In his post, Peltz Beckham detailed several incidents he said contributed to the estrangement.

He alleged that his mother, Victoria Beckham, withdrew from making Peltz's wedding dress shortly before the ceremony.

"My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress," he wrote.

Peltz ultimately wore a Valentino haute couture gown designed in Rome.

Victoria Beckham founded her fashion label in 2008 and has shown collections at major international fashion weeks.

Peltz Beckham also claimed his mother objected to seating arrangements at the wedding reception, writing that she "went so far as to call me 'evil' because Nicola and I chose to include my Nanny Sandra, and Nicola's Naunni at our table, because they both didn't have their husbands."

He further alleged that his mother disrupted the couple's planned first dance.

"Instead my mum was waiting to dance with me," he wrote, describing being called to the stage where the dance with his wife was scheduled.

"My wife has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we've tried to come together as one," Peltz Beckham wrote.

Despite the conflict, he said he and his wife attempted to maintain contact, including traveling to London for his father's birthday last year.

David Beckham turned 50 in May and hosted a high-profile celebration, which his son and wife did not attend.

Peltz Beckham wrote that they spent a week in London without seeing his father and were only offered an invitation to the large party.

He said his father "refused" to meet them privately and later agreed to see him only if Peltz did not attend.

"Later, when my family travelled to LA, they refused to see me at all," he wrote.

Addressing persistent media narratives, Peltz Beckham rejected claims that his wife has driven a wedge between him and his parents.

"The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards. I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life," he wrote, adding that his anxiety has eased since stepping away from his family.

David Beckham has not directly responded to the allegations.

Speaking broadly about social media on Tuesday, he said children are "allowed to make mistakes," according to the BBC. At the World Economic Forum the same day, he said he has tried to "educate" his children about both the benefits and risks of social media.