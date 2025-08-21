Brooke Hogan Raises Questions Over Hulk Hogan's Death

Brooke Hogan is pressing for answers about the death of her father, wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, who died last month at the age of 71.

Hulk Hogan died on July 24 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his Clearwater, Florida, home. People later confirmed through medical records that the cause of death was acute myocardial infarction, more commonly known as a heart attack.

The records also revealed previously undisclosed medical conditions, including leukemia and atrial fibrillation, a heart rhythm disorder.

Hulk Hogan was laid to rest in a private funeral in Clearwater on Aug. 5. Approval for cremation was also noted in the medical documentation, though Brooke Hogan said she was not informed whether or when that would take place.

Nearly a month later, Brooke Hogan addressed the situation on Instagram, saying she has been left with "more questions than answers."

She said she has received calls from police officials and medical professionals who claimed to have been present on the day of her father's death, urging her to obtain 911 tapes and body camera footage.

"They supposedly contain information that could potentially shed enough light to change the narrative," she wrote.

Brooke Hogan added that those people "feel so passionately about what they witnessed, they have continued to contact me and push me to find specific answers to this very day."

Her statement pointed to frustrations over the process, saying she does not know whether these concerns were shared with the medical examiner or why they were not reflected in the official cause of death.

"I have zero control over the situation," she wrote, noting that responsibility for decisions rests largely with Hulk Hogan's wife, Sky Daily. Brooke Hogan explained that her brother Nick Hogan has been handling matters locally, while she has remained distant. She acknowledged that she removed herself from her father's will before his death but denied harboring any conflict with Daily, saying she has "no beef" with her stepmother.

Brooke Hogan also raised questions about why dispatch recordings and body camera footage remain inaccessible.

"All body cam footage and 911 dispatch calls are not available via the freedom of information act," she said, adding that she does not understand why the records are "on lockdown."

At the same time, she noted that no amount of information will change the outcome.

"At the end of the day, answers would be great, but none of it brings my dad back. My family is already dealing with enough. I will not be talking about this mystery anymore."

The Clearwater Police Department has confirmed that a death investigation remains active but noted that there are no signs of foul play or anything suspicious about Hulk Hogan's death.