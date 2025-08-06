Brooke Hogan Skips Father Hulk Hogan's Funeral, Honors Him Privately

Hulk Hogan's estranged daughter Brooke Hogan chose to mourn the WWE legend in her own way, by skipping his Florida funeral to honor him privately at one of his favorite spots.

In an Instagram post, Brooke Hogan shared that her father "hated the morbidity of funerals," adding that "he didn't want one."

"Although I know people grieve in many ways – and I'm so grateful for all celebrations and events organized to honor him," she wrote.

"I had to make my own decision to honor him the best and most genuine way I knew how ... privately ... the way that made me feel the closest to him," she said.

Brooke Hogan's post included a photo of her at the beach, holding her two infant twins, whom she shares with her husband, former NHL defenseman Steve Olesky, according to the New York Post.

"Daddy, we honored you in the simplest way that agreed with my soul," she wrote. "Molly loved the water. I think she'll be a 'little fish' as you called me."

Hulk Hogan died on July 24 at 71 after suffering a heart attack at his Clearwater home. He was rushed to the hospital but later declared dead.

"We love you and honor the things that made you so special," Brooke Hogan wrote. "Every grain of sand and every wave reminded me of being your beach baby, and brought us closer to you. I pray you are at peace and know how dearly I love you. Rest in heaven, Daddy."

Hulk Hogan was laid to rest at Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Largo, Florida, where family and friends gathered for a private service. Pallbearers wearing yellow boutonnieres, which was a likely salute to the wrestling legend's trademark color, carried his casket into the ceremony.

Hulk Hogan was honored by WWE with tributes on both "SmackDown" and "Monday Night Raw," the latter featuring an appearance by his son Nick Hogan. Brooke Hogan later revealed that she did not receive an invitation from the production company.