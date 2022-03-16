Broadway Vocal Coach Dead at 87 After NYC Attack

Barbara Maier Gustern, an 87-year-old singing coach who had worked with performers on Broadway for decades, died on Tuesday after being assaulted in "an unprovoked, senseless attack," according to Fox News.

The incident took place Thursday night on West 23rd Street in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood.

Gustern had just finished a rehearsal for a cabaret show in her apartment and was on her way to catch a student's performance when a woman who was caught on CCTV footage crossed the street, came up behind Gustern and pushed her to the ground, according to the report.

Gustern hit her head and was critically injured in the attack, which Chief of Detectives James Essig described as "an unprovoked, senseless attack."

"That’s horrific. An 87-year-old woman, just walking down the street, knocked to the ground," Essig said Tuesday, deploring the "disgusting and disgraceful offense."

Gustern had trained a host of Broadways stars and musicians including Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry as well as the cast of 2019's revival of "Oklahoma!" Since news of her death broke, social media has been flooded with tributes from people who knew and have worked with Gustern.

"There never was a more golden spirit, a more loving friend or magical mentor," wrote performer Julian Fleisher in an Instagram post. "In one tiny package existed a whole world of enviable traits any one of which a mere mortal would be blessed to possess. Her passing was violent, shocking and unjust. But her life was infinitely brighter, more charming and fueled by love. She leaves the stage having graced it with power, guts, music and a legendary generosity of spirit, talent and wisdom."

Actor, playwright, director and singer-songwriter Taylor Mac also honored Gustern on social media, writing in an Instagram post that she has been "a constant source of inspiration."

"I wish I could hold her and tell her all of this, one more time, though I know she knew. And though it feels like we sang 246 songs together (as she taught me how to sing the entire 24-Decade show) I wish we had one more," Mac wrote. "So, I’ll learn a new song for her today. I think what she’d want, more than anything in the face of tragedy, is for there to be more music in the world."

Kathleen Hanna of Bikini Kill, meanwhile, shared a screenshot of the suspect who attacked Gustern and called for anyone with information pertaining to the attack to come forward while transgender singer-songwriter Justin Vivian Bond wrote in an Instagram post about the pain of the loss which was "amplified by the senselessness of it."

"She seemed invincible at 87 yet she was literally taken down by the force of pure evil. It’s devastating. But I know she wouldn’t want us to focus on that," Bond wrote. "So I will remember her for the joy, complexity, passion for live, and generosity of spirit she exhibited throughout the 20 plus years I had the privilege of knowing and working with her."