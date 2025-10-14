Broadway Musicians Vote to Authorize Strike

Broadway's musicians have voted to authorize a strike, giving their union the power to halt performances if contract negotiations with The Broadway League fail to produce a new deal.

Members of the American Federation of Musicians Local 802 approved the measure by a 98% margin, signaling strong support for union leaders as they push for better wages, healthcare contributions, and job security.

The previous contract expired on Aug. 31, 2025.

"On the heels of the most successful season in history, the Broadway League wants the working musicians and artists who fueled that very success to accept wage cuts, threats to healthcare benefits, and potential job losses," said Local 802 President Bob Suttmann in a statement to Deadline.

"Faced with such an egregious erosion of their working conditions, Local 802 Broadway musicians and other artists are ready to leverage every ounce of their collective power, up to and including a strike."

Suttmann added, "Committing to anything less would mean sacrificing far too many hard-won gains."

A union spokesperson told Playbill a strike could be called within two weeks if progress isn't made at the bargaining table.

The Broadway League, which represents theater owners and producers, has not commented publicly.

The musicians' dispute mirrors one underway between the League and the Actors' Equity Association, which represents Broadway actors and stage managers.

That contract expired on Sept. 28, and Equity has also authorized a strike, citing similar demands around pay, benefits, and job protections.

More than 1,300 performers and stage managers — including Adam Lambert, Phillipa Soo, Darren Criss, and Alec Baldwin — have signed a letter urging the League to agree to a fair deal.

"Eight times a week, we show up for our audiences, but what audiences don't see are all the additional hours behind the scenes it takes to stay show-ready," the letter reads.

"Now we're asking you to show up for us."

If a strike occurs, most Broadway productions that use live orchestras would be affected.

"Ragtime" would not be impacted because it operates under a different contract through Lincoln Center Theater.

Lawmakers have also taken notice.

Thirty-one members of Congress recently sent a bipartisan letter urging the parties to reach an agreement, warning that a shutdown could harm workers and the broader economy, according to Deadline.

Broadway League President Jason Laks told The New York Times that while ticket sales remain strong, rising labor and production costs mean only about 10% of musicals turn a profit.

Broadway musicians last went on strike in 2003, while the most recent industry shutdown came in 2007, when stagehands walked out for 19 days.

Talks between Local 802, Actors' Equity, and the Broadway League are continuing this week.