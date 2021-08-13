Report: Broadway Actress Laura Osnes Booted From Show for Anti-Vaccine Stance

Broadway star Laura Osnes has reportedly been fired from a new show for her refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The actress was set to perform in a production of "Crazy For You" at the Guild Hall in East Hampton on Aug. 29 but, according to Page Six, the theater requires staff to be vaccinated, or to submit a negative COVID test. Insiders claimed Osnes revealed she had not been vaccinated and was skeptical of the jab after being pressed on the topic by her co-star Tony Yazbeck, who said he has "two little kids at home."

Osnes was subsequently dropped from the show, the outlet reported, and replaced by Sierra Boggess, who starred as Ariel in the Broadway adaptation of "The Little Mermaid."

"We have a requirement now along the lines of what Actors’ Equity is requiring, and what Broadway is requiring, for performances," the theater’s artistic director, Josh Gladstone, told Page Six. "So yes — we’re very excited with the cast that we have, and we’re delighted Susan has put together a beautiful evening. We’re sorry not to have Laura on this, [and] we will look forward to working with Laura again. We are concerned about maintaining the safety of our staff and our audiences."

A representative for Guild Hall meanwhile said that its policy is that "performers have the option to provide proof of full vaccination or a recent negative COVID test result." The rep confirmed that Osnes will no longer appear in the show but did not elaborate on why.

A similar scenario unfolded last week when the drummer from The Offspring exited the rock band after he declined to get his COVID-19 vaccination. The musician, who is battling Guillain-Barré Syndrome, revealed on Instagram that he had made the decision under the advice of his doctor.

"I caught the virus over a year ago, it was mild for me – so I am confident I’d be able to handle it again, but I’m not so certain I’d survive another post-vaccination round of Guillain-Barré Syndrome, which dates back to my childhood and has evolved to be progressively worse over my lifetime," he explained.

Parada noted he will not be appearing with The Offspring in the studio and on tour.

"They’re doing what they believe is best for them, while I am doing the same," he wrote. "Wishing the entire Offspring family all the best as they get back at it! I’m heartbroken not to be seeing my road community, and I will miss connecting with the fans more than I can express in words."

