'Wicked' Broadway Actor Bret Hanna-Shuford Dies at 46

Bret Hanna-Shuford, a Broadway actor with credits in "Wicked" and "The Little Mermaid," has died. He was 46.

His husband, Stephen Hanna-Shuford, announced the death on Saturday.

Bret Hanna-Shuford had been diagnosed this past summer with hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, both rare and life-threatening immune system disorders.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that early this morning we said goodbye to the most amazing man, husband and Papa in the universe," Stephen Hanna-Shuford wrote on Instagram. "Bret Hanna-Shuford left this world peacefully with love surrounded by his family. Our hearts are broken but we will continue to make him proud of us."

The actor had stepped away from work following the diagnosis to undergo intensive treatment.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched in August to help cover medical costs and support the family.

The fundraiser drew donations from prominent figures in the theater community, including actors John Tartaglia and Douglas Sills, as well as Thomas Schumacher, former president and producer of Disney Theatrical Group.

The fundraiser was organized by Scott Barnhardt, a close family friend who met Bret Hanna-Shuford in 1999 while both were students at Wagner College.

In the campaign description, Barnhardt said the diagnosis followed weeks of uncertainty, misdiagnoses, and repeated medical visits.

The family recently moved to Orlando, Florida, when the diagnosis was made.

Born May 20, 1979, in Beaumont, Texas, Bret Hanna-Shuford began performing at a young age with the Gingerbread Company, a professional children's theater, Deadline reported.

He also appeared in community theater productions, regional commercials, and independent films while growing up.

He made his Broadway debut in Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" and later continued working with Disney Theatrical Productions in "The Little Mermaid."

It was during that production that he met Stephen Hanna-Shuford.

Bret Hanna-Shuford went on to appear in numerous Broadway productions, including "Wicked," "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang," "A Wonderful Life," "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas," "Amazing Grace," and "Cirque du Soleil Paramour." His touring credits included productions of "South Pacific," and "Dreamgirls."

In addition to his stage work, Bret Hanna-Shuford built a steady career on screen.

His film credits included "The Wolf of Wall Street" (2013), and his television appearances spanned a range of series including "Only Murders in the Building," "FBI: Most Wanted," "The Good Fight," "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "All My Children," and "Guiding Light."

At the time of his illness, Bret Hanna-Shuford was pursuing a graduate degree at the University of Central Florida, but had to put it on the back burner to begin chemotherapy, according to People magazine.

In his final video message posted on Dec. 17, the actor thanked supporters who followed his journey.

"I hope you know how much I appreciate you and your support of me through this time," he said.