Britney Spears Sends Cease and Desist Letter to Sister: 'I Won't Be 'Bullied'

Britney Spears is demanding that her sister Jamie Lynn stop making "outrageous" claims about the pop star while promoting her new book.

Jamie Lynn has made various media appearances to promote her new memoir, "Things I Should Have Said," and has mentioned Britney and her conservatorship on several occasions, but Britney has now stated that she wants to be left out of the book tour and is willing to sue her sister if that is what it will take.

The singer issued a cease-and-desist letter via her attorney, Mathew S. Rosengart, to Jamie Lynn stating that she "will no longer be bullied" for the supposed benefit of book sales, according to Deadline.

"Dear Ms. Spears: As you know, I represent your sister Britney Spears, and I write at her request concerning the above-referenced matter. We write with some hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her," the letter begins.

"Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she."

The letter also makes mention of Britney's controversial 13-year conservatorship, which was established by her estranged father Jamie Spears to control her personal and financial affairs. Rosengart describes Jamie Spears as a "ruinous, alcoholic father."

"As I have previously stated, having endured a 13-year conservatorship that stripped her of civil rights and fundamental liberties, Britney will no longer be bullied by her father or anyone else," Rosengart states in the letter.

He also slams Jamie Lynn for "publicly airing false or fantastical grievances," which he states "is wrong, especially when designed to sell books." This, Rosengart adds, is also "potentially unlawful and defamatory."

"You recently reportedly stated that the book was ‘not about her,'" Rosengart notes in the letter. "She takes you at your word and we, therefore, demand that you cease and desist from referencing Britney derogatorily during your promotional campaign. If you fail to do so or defame her, Britney will be forced to consider and take all appropriate legal action."

The cease-and-desist letter comes amid a very public feud between Britney and Jamie, which has been unfolding online over the past few days, following a number of claims made by Jamie Lynn during a string of media appearances. Taking to Twitter, Britney told Jamie Lynn to stop telling lies about her and accused her of stooping to "a whole new level of LOW."

In a follow-up tweet, Britney said she loved her sister "unconditionally," adding that it was "so tacky for a family to fight publicly like this" but, according to Deadline, Jamie Lynn still aired more private moments from Britney's life during an appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.

