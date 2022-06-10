Britney Spears' Ex-husband Attempts to Crash Pop Icon's Wedding

Britney Spears' ex-husband was arrested after he attempted to crash the pop icon's wedding Thursday.

According to a Ventura County, Calififornia, sheriffs' spokesperson, Jason Alexander, who was married to Spears for 55 hours before the marriage was annulled, was detained by security after he showed up at the "Toxic" Singer's residence, NBC News reported.

A video believed to have been broadcast by Alexander on Instagram live shows him inside Spears' home and her wedding tent that had been set up with flowers and seating. He is met by security and can be heard telling them that Spears had invited him to the wedding. He threatens to crash the event before a physical struggle ensues. The camera then cuts out.

"Jason Alexander has been handcuffed, taken into custody and arrested," Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, told Page Six. "I express my thanks to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department for their prompt response and good work."

A Ventura County Sheriff's spokesman told NBC News that an emergency protective order was issued late Thursday requiring Alexander to stay away from Spears. NBC News noted that he was initially arrested on suspicion of an outstanding felony warrant for grand theft and buying or receiving stolen property and subsequently arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery, vandalism, and trespassing in Ventura County. Because of his outstanding warrant, bail for Alexander was set at $20,000.

"I’m working closely with law enforcement to ensure Mr. Alexander is aggressively prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Rosengart told Page Six.

Spears and Sam Asghari got engaged in September 2021 after four years of dating. In April they revealed on social media that they were expecting a child but just over a month later the couple announced in a combined statement that Spears had miscarried.

Spears and Asghari have since been dropping hints about their wedding, with Asghari most recently confirming that they had set a date but adding that they planned to keep it a secret. Despite the drama, the wedding went on as planned.

"I am very ecstatic this day has come, and they are married," Asghari’s manager, Brandon Cohen, told NBC News in a statement. "I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way."