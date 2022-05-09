Britney Spears Sets Wedding Date

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have set a wedding date.

Asghari shared the news via his Instagram stories Sunday, saying that they planned to keep their wedding a secret.

"Our lives have been a real life fairytale," he wrote over a photo of the pair kissing and Spears extending the finger with the ring. "happy Mother’s Day to you my soon to be queen."

Asghari added, "Also The big day has been set! But nobody will know until the day after."

The couple got engaged in September 2012 after four years of dating. In April they revealed on social media that they were expecting a child.

In her pregnancy announcement, Spears said that Asghari encouraged her to take a pregnancy test after she noticed she had gained some weight while on vacation. Spears admitted she initially thought it was a "food baby."

"I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back," she wrote. "I thought, Geez … what happened to my stomach??? My husband said, 'No you're food pregnant silly!!!' So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby."

Hours later Asghari, who had previously referred to Spears as a "lioness," broke his silence in an Instagram post that featured a photo of two lions and a cub.

"Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect," he wrote. "Fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to, and I don't take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do."

Spears has been married twice before. In 2004 she exchanged vows with childhood friend Jason Alexander in Las Vegas. A few days later the marriage was annulled. Later that year she married dancer Kevin Federline, with whom she had two children. They divorced in 2007.