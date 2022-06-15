Britney Spears 'Never' Invited Brother to Her Wedding

Britney Spears claims she did not invite her brother to her wedding despite reports stating otherwise.

The "Toxic" singer made the revelation in a fiery Instagram post in which she called Bryan Spears out for past comments he made about her while she was under her controversial conservatorship, which was terminated in November 2021.

In her Instagram post, which has been deleted but cited by multiple outlets, Britney appeared to reference Bryan's 2020 appearance on the "As NOT Seen on TV Podcast" during which he spoke about his sister wanting to get out of the conservatorship.

"I know what she wants, but at the end of the day what is the reality of that?" Bryan said at the time, according to People.

Britney called Bryan out for his remarks saying, "'your podcast interview was so SPECIAL ... When asked by that incredibly kind man 'why doesn't your family just let her be ???' Your response was ... 'she can't even make a dinner reservation …,'" People reported.

Continuing her post, Britney added, "What you said right there to that man in that interview said everything, Bryan !!! You were never invited to my wedding so why even respond ???" according to People.

The message comes after Page Six reported that Bryan's girlfriend, Amber Lynn Conklin, said they were absent from the wedding because they were attending his 11-year-old daughter's elementary school graduation, which was held on the same day as Britney's big day. Writing in the comments section of an Instagram post, Conklin said that Bryan "couldn't help the timings" of his daughter's graduation and his sister's wedding, according to Page Six.

"Bryan felt terrible having to choose but he had to be there for his daughter and sent his love to Britney x1000000," she wrote, reported Page Six. "We are so sad to miss such an important moment but so so happy for Britney and Sam's Marriage!"