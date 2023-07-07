Britney Spears Claims NBA's Wembanyama Security Hit Her

Britney Spears claims that a security guard protecting French basketball player Victor Wembanyama "backhanded" her in the face while in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

The pop icon recounted the "traumatic experience," which occurred Wednesday night at the Aria hotel on South Las Vegas Boulevard, in a statement on Instagram.

Police confirmed they were alerted to a battery incident at the hotel but that no arrests were made, BBC reported. Wembanyama admitted that he was aware that somebody was pushed but added that he "didn't see what happened."

In her post, Spears said that she saw the 19-year-old NBA top draft pick at the venue and decided to "approach him and congratulate him on his success."

"It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention," she said.

According to Spears, a security guard who was protecting Wembanyama then hit her in the face with the back of his hand. This, she claimed, caused her glasses to fall off, and she almost fell to the ground.

Spears said she had chosen to speak out after hearing Wembanyama's account of the incident.

"I couldn't stop. That person was calling me, 'Sir, sir,' and that person grabbed me from behind," he told reports, according to BBC.

"I didn't see what happened because I was walking straight and didn't stop. That person grabbed me from behind — not on my shoulder, she grabbed me from behind," he continued.

"I just know the security pushed her away. I don't know with how much force but security pushed her away. I didn't stop to look so I could walk in and enjoy a nice dinner."

Spears' husband, Sam Asghari also addressed the incident on social media.

"I am opposed to violence in any form," he wrote in a statement posted to his Instagram stories.

"Especially without justification in the defense of yourself or someone else who is unable to defend themselves," he continued. "Self-defense can be unavoidable. But the defense of any woman, especially my wife is not debatable. I consider my reaction subdued considering what occurred, and I hope the man in question learns a lesson and changes his disregard for women. Thank you for the support."