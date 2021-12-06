Britney Spears Says She Was 'Forced' to Undergo Therapy

Britney Spears has claimed that she was "forced" to undergo therapy while under her 13-year conservatorship.

In a new video posted to her Instagram account, the singer reenacts one of her therapy sessions as part of a skit for her fans. Captioning the video, Spears wrote about how she had to receive therapy against her will.

"Being forced to pay and listen to women telling me how they are going to further my success … it was a joy … no really … 10 hours a day, 7 days a week … no lie," she wrote. "In this beautiful nation it would only be fair for me to dedicate my life to skits to the wonderful therapist!!!!"

In a section of the video, Spears pretends to be a therapist reassuring her client, presumably herself, that "everything's going to be fine" but adding that "the psychosis" Spears is experiencing impacts how the therapist is feeling, which is why they need to "clear these blockages."

Spears adds, "I need to do my work for you, to help you succeed," before the camera switches to a new angle, showing the pop star wearing a different outfit while lying down on a couch.

"Yes, I'm feeling fine," she says. "I had a great year. I had a great day."

Spears' conservatorship was terminated in November, following a lengthy battle. In a June court hearing, Spears said the "demoralizing" conservatorship had "traumatized" her. She also described having to undergo forced therapy and claimed that one of her therapists had abused her.

"They have me going to therapy twice a week and a psychiatrist. I’ve never in the past had to see a therapist more than once a week. It takes too much out of me going to this man I don’t know," Spears said during a 24-minute statement against the conservatorship delivered before Los Angeles probate judge Brenda Penny, according to Variety.

During her statement, Spears further claimed she had been pretending to be OK for years.

"It’s a lie," she said. "I thought I just maybe if I said that enough maybe I might become happy, because I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. You know, fake it till you make it. But now I’m telling you the truth, OK? I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry it’s insane. And I’m depressed. I cry every day."