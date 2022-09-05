Britney Spears' Son Explains the Real Reasons He Skipped Her Wedding

Britney Spears' son has explained why he missed the pop star's wedding earlier this year, saying that he felt uncomfortable because the rest of the family was not invited.

Britney, who shares sons Jayden James, 15, and Sean Preston, 16, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, exchanged vows with Sam Asghari in June. At the time, an attorney for Federline released a statement to People explaining that his sons did not want to take the spotlight from their mother by attending the event but were happy for the married couple.

"They're happy for their mom, and they are hopeful that Sam and Britney are starting a great future together," the statement said. "It's their night, and they didn't want to take away from them."

Jayden has now broken his silence and revealed the real reasons for his and his brother's absence from the event.

"At the time it just wasn't a good time to go," Jayden explained during a new interview with "60 Minutes Australia" on Sunday, according to the Mail on Sunday. "I'm not saying that I'm not happy for her. I'm really happy for them, but she didn't invite the whole family, and then if it was just going to be me and Preston, I just don't see how that situation would have ended on good terms."

Britney has been feuding with her family over her yearslong conservatorship, which ended last year. In June, she admitted to not inviting her brother to her wedding in a fiery Instagram post in which she called Bryan Spears out for past comments he made about her while she was under her conservatorship.

In her Instagram post, which has been deleted but cited by multiple outlets, Britney appeared to reference Bryan's 2020 appearance on the "As NOT Seen on TV Podcast" during which he spoke about his sister wanting to get out of the conservatorship.

Britney called Bryan out for his remarks saying, "'your podcast interview was so SPECIAL ... When asked by that incredibly kind man 'why doesn't your family just let her be ???' Your response was ... 'she can't even make a dinner reservation …,'" People reported.

Continuing her post, Britney added, "What you said right there to that man in that interview said everything, Bryan !!! You were never invited to my wedding so why even respond ???" according to People.

Most recently, Britney has been locked in an online war with Federline, who has spoken out about her relationship with her sons. Last month reports emerged that she had not seen her two sons for several months, prompting the "Toxic" singer to respond in a now-deleted Instagram post accusing her sons of "abandoning her" and "being hateful."

Federline retaliated by posting videos, which were also deleted, depicting the singer appearing to shout at her sons when they were younger.

During his interview, Jayden said there is "no hate" for his mother, but admitted "it will take a lot of time and effort" to repair their broken relationship.

"I 100% think this can be fixed. It's just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again," he said.

Speaking directly to his mother, Jayden then added: "I love you a lot, I hope for the best for you. Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again."