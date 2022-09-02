Britney Spears' Son Hints at Reconciliation: 'I Just Want Her to Get Better'

Britney Spears' son is speaking out amid ongoing tensions between his mother and father, Kevin Federline, who Spears divorced in 2006.

Last month the Mail on Sunday revealed that Spears hadn't seen her sons, Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, for several months and that they did not attend her June wedding to Sam Asghari.

Spears responded in a now-deleted Instagram post accusing her sons of "abandoning her" and "being hateful," prompting Federline to post videos, which were also deleted, depicting the singer appearing to shout at her sons when they were younger.

Now Jayden has broken his silence on the ordeal by speaking to documentary filmmaker Daphne Barak in an interview set to air on ITV. Jayden said there is "not hate" for his mother, but admitted "it will take a lot of time and effort" to repair their broken relationship, according to the Mail on Sunday.

"I 100% think this can be fixed. It's just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again," he said.

Speaking directly to his mother, Jayden then added: "I love you a lot, I hope for the best for you. Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again."

Commenting on not attending Britney's wedding, Jayden said his and Preston's presence would not have been appropriate.

"At the time it just wasn't a good time to go. I'm not saying that I'm not happy for her," Jayden said. "I'm really happy for them, but she didn't invite the whole family and then if it was just going to be me and Preston, I just don't see how that situation would have ended on good terms."

On Thursday, Britney took to Instagram to respond to the interview: "Finally at 40 without the restraints of what my family did to me … I say to my son Jayden that I send all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life!!!!" she wrote in a statement.

"My love for my children has boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn't up to his expectations of a mother … and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly!!!!" she added. "Maybe dear child YOU can explain why our family would do that to anyone!!!"

Spears then urged Jayden to "pause for a second" and "remember" where he "came from."

"I hope you can look in the mirror and remember … you are my child and always will be," she continued, adding: "Since Preston didn't speak, I send my love."