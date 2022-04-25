Britney Spears Announces Hiatus From Social Media

Britney Spears is taking a break from social media.

The "Toxic" singer made the announcement Sunday on Instagram as she expects her third child.

"I’m going on a social media hiatus for a little while!!! I send my love and God bless you all," she captioned a video of a baby lounging in a chair wearing sunglasses, a robe, and rollers in their hair.

Earlier this month, Spears and fiancé Sam Asghari revealed that they were expecting their first child together. In an Instagram post, Spears said she had lost weight to go on her recent Maui vacation, only to gain it back, prompting her to take a pregnancy test.

"So I got a pregnancy test ... and uhhhhh well ... I am having a baby," Spears wrote at the time.

She also opened up about her previous experience with perinatal depression, which she described as "absolutely horrible."

"Women didn’t talk about it back then," she wrote. "Some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her. But now, women talk about it everyday. Thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret. This time I will be doing yoga every day!!! Spreading lots of joy and love!!!"

This is not the first time Spears has taken a break from social media. In March, she temporarily disabled her Instagram account sparking concern among followers that she may have been forced to give up her account after posting a series of revealing confessions, but Entertainment Tonight, citing sources, reported that Britney had chosen to deactivate her account and there was not much else to it.

"She previously said she'd be taking a well-deserved break as many celebrities do, that's really it," the source said.

Spears also temporarily stepped back from social media in September 2021.

"Don't worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement!!!!" she tweeted at the time. "I'll be back soon."