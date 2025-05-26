Britney Spears Speaks Out After Smoking on Plane

Britney Spears made headlines for lighting a cigarette midflight last week. And not in a good way.

Sources speaking on the condition of anonymity to People said that the pop star lit up a cigarette on a charter flight Thursday, essentially breaking federal aviation rules. She extinguished it at the request of flight attendants, but was cautioned by authorities about her behavior at the airport after the flight.

A day later, the "Toxic" singer took to Instagram to share her personal account of the flight and what followed.

"It's actually incredibly funny !!!" Spears wrote on Instagram.

"Some planes I've been on you can't smoke mostly but this one was different because the drink holders were on outside of seat !!!” she wrote Friday. "Confession it was my first time drinking VODKA!!! I swear I felt so SMART!!! I was like wow what the heck is in there !!! I felt so clear and smart !!! And said I want a cigarette so bad !!!"

The pop star later apologized but said she felt that involving authorities was "kinda much." She also accused one of the flight attendants of behaving "weird" and invading her personal space.

"The flight attendant called officials because I smoked a cigarette !!! And embarrass me which jeez I thought was kinda much but she didn't like me the moment I got on plane !!!" the singer continued. "Nobody was on the plane for first 20 minutes and she wouldn't let me get out of my seat I wanted to stand up !!! She acted so weird about making sure I sat down and it was weird !!! I didn't like the way she put the seatbelt on me and invaded my space !!!"

During the flight from Cabo San Lucas to Los Angeles, during which Spears was accompanied by her security team, flight attendants, concerned by the situation, instructed her to put the cigarette out, which she did, People reported. Authorities were notified midflight, and once the plane landed, officials met her, issued a warning regarding her actions, and permitted her to leave.

"This is not her first warning," a source told People. "She doesn't exactly follow the rules."