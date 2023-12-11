×
Tags: britney spears | single | sam asghari

Britney Spears: Weird Being Single

By    |   Monday, 11 December 2023 12:54 PM EST

Britney Spears has anncounced she is rediscovering herself outside of a romantic relationship.

In an Instagram post Sunday, the pop star, who split from her ex-husband Sam Asghari four months ago, reflected on being alone, admitting that it is "so weird being single."

"I've had a lot of time to really look back with all the good and bad," Spears wrote. The post was accompanied by a photo of a nun sipping tea with a straw.

"I've realized I don't talk to myself that nicely at all," she continued. "I'm easily manipulated and I wear my heart on my sleeve … but I'm definitely changing all that."

Spears also admitted that although she liked having a routine, she was "honestly bored" but also "scared of a lot of things."

"The way I live my life is mine ... I've had so many people interfere with that … but to know it's ok to be selfish with my life and enjoy it is amazing," she wrote.

Spears met Asghari in 2016, when he appeared in the music video for her song "Slumber Party." They were engaged in September 2021, and were married at her home in Thousand Oaks, California, on June 9, 2022.

In August, Asghari confirmed that he had filed for divorce from Spears. She opened up about the split not long after.

"As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together," she wrote in an Instagram post at the time, using her estranged husband's birth name. The post featured a video of Spears dancing.

She wrote that "6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked but … I'm not here to explain why because its honestly nobody's business!"

"But, I couldn't take the pain anymore honestly," she continued. "I've been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it's far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I've always had to hide my weaknesses!"

Spears assured her followers she would do her best amnd remain strong.

Zoe Papadakis | editorial.papadakis@newsmax.com

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


TheWire
Newsmax Media, Inc.

