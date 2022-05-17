Britney Spears' Fiancé Sam Asghari Thanks Fans for Support After Miscarriage

Sam Asghari has spoken out after his fiancée, Britney Spears, suffered a miscarriage.

Taking to his Instagram stories Monday, Asghari shared his appreciation, thanking fans for their "support" as he and Spears navigate their way forward from the tragic loss.

"We have felt your support," Asghari wrote. "We are taking things positively and moving forward with our future. It's hard, but we are not alone. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

The actor added that despite the setback, the pair will be "expanding our family soon."

On Saturday the couple announced in a combined statement on Instagram that Spears had miscarried just over a month after revealing they were expecting.

"It is with deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent," the post read. "Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news."

In their statement, Spears and Asghari added that they would "continue trying to expand our beautiful family."

Captioning the post, Spears also thanked fans for their support.

"We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family," she wrote.

Spears, who is mother to sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, shared in April that she was expecting her first baby with Asghari via an Instagram post in which she said she initially thought her weight gain was food-related.

Spears explained that she had lost weight to go on her recent Maui vacation, only to gain it back.

"I thought, Geez ... what happened to my stomach??? My husband said, 'No you're food pregnant silly!!!' So I got a pregnancy test ... and uhhhhh well ... I am having a baby."

She also opened up about her previous experience with perinatal depression, which she described as "absolutely horrible."

"Women didn’t talk about it back then," she wrote. "Some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her. But now, women talk about it everyday. Thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret. This time I will be doing yoga every day!!! Spreading lots of joy and love!!!"