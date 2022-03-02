Britney Spears Explains Nude Photos: I'm a Free Woman

Britney Spears caused a sensation after posting a series of nude photos on Instagram in recent days and now the pop star is sharing insight into why she chose to make public images of herself on the beach topless and completely nude while vacationing in French Polynesia with her fiancé, Sam Asghari.

On Tuesday Spears explained to fans in an Instagram post that she was celebrating her freedom.

"Alrightyyy then folks … showing my bod in French Polynesia as a rebel and free woman !!!!! " she captioned a throw back photo of herself in a rhinestone-covered dress.

This is not the first time Spears has used social media to post nude photos of herself. Last year, before her 13-year conservatorship was dissolved in November 2021, Spears raised eyebrows after posting a string of nude and semi-nude photos on Instagram. She later wrote about body image and hinted at the struggles she had to face during her conservatorship.

"I bet you’re wondering why I’d expose my body now … well it’s because I was born into this world naked and I honestly feel like the weight of the world has been on my shoulders and it’s made me view myself that way !!!!" she wrote in an Instagram post, according to Newsweek.

"I wanted to see myself in a lighter way … naked … like the way I was born and to me looking back at my pictures when I shoot it’s insane the psychology in seeing myself in my purest form gives evidence that pain … hurt … tears … and heavy burdens aren’t who I am."

Britney explained that, while she did not intend to keep posting topless photos of herself on Instagram, it was helping her at the moment. She also addressed the #FreeBritney movement.

"The Free Britney campaign started with all your amazing pink Free Britney shirts 3 years ago !!!" she continued. "There’s a way deeper meaning to the movement than you can ever imagine … my fans have always been so damn amazing and I love you all."