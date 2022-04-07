Britney Spears Objects to Paying Mother's $660K Legal Fees

Britney Spears has objected to paying her mother Lynne's legal fees that accumulated during the lengthy court battle to end her 13-year conservatorship.

In November Lynn filed a petition requesting her daughter's estate to pay more than $660,000 in attorney-related fees, but Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, argued Tuesday in court that "there is no legal authority supporting the petition," Page Six reported citing court documents.

"Britney Spears has for decades been her family's sole breadwinner, supporting her entire family," Rosengart said in the documents. He went on to note that Britney's father, Jamie, "had a long history of financial mismanagement," including a bankruptcy filing, before the pop icon found success, and he became her conservator — a role for which he received "more than $6 million" from Britney's estate, allowing him to profit "handsomely from her very hard work," Rosengart said.

Jamie served as Britney's conservator from February 2008 until his suspension in September 2021.

Lynne, meanwhile, has "for at least a decade resided in a large, expansive house owned by Britney Spears in Kentwood, Louisiana, for which her daughter has also continuously — and generously — paid Lynne Spears' utilities, telephone services, insurance, property taxes, landscaping, pool work, pest control, repairs, and maintenance, totaling approximately $1.7 million," according to Rosengart.

He added that Lynne was only a "third party" in Britney's conservatorship case and there is "no legal basis for placing" Britney "in the middle of it."

Lynne's attorneys claimed that they were approached to "help Britney free herself from what she saw as a very controlling existence," People previously reported. In May 2019, they also claimed to have been involved in "researching and vetting appropriate qualified expert doctors" for Britney.

Lynne's attorneys further stated they advocated for the removal of Britney's father, Jamie, from the conservatorship.

Lynne's attorneys further stated that the pop star's mother "discussed joining the conservatorship as an interested party extensively with Britney, and Britney enthusiastically agreed, and indeed asked her mother to join in the case in any capacity that would help to end her nightmare and the crisis she was enduring," according to People.