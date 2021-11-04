Britney Spears' Mom Requests $650K in Attorney Fees

Britney Spears' conservatorship may be moving towards an end but the drama continues.

A petition for payments filed on Monday has revealed that Britney's mother, Lynne, is requesting her daughter's estate to pay more than $650,000 in attorney-related fees. In a breakdown of the figures, Lynne's attorneys at Jones Swanson stated their fees amounted to $840,000 but were "willing to apply a 40% discount" and ask for $504,000, according to People. Lynne's attorneys at Ginzburg & Bronshteyn have requested $146,548 in fees.

According to Monday's court filing, Lynne's attorneys claim they were approached to "help Britney free herself from what she saw as a very controlling existence." In May 2019, they also claim to have been involved in "researching and vetting appropriate qualified expert doctors" for Britney. Lynne's attorneys further stated they advocated for the removal of Britney's father, Jamie, from the conservatorship.

The filing came a day before Britney slammed her mother for "ruining her life" in a since-deleted Instagram post.

"Pssss my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don't know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!!" Britney wrote. "I will never get those years back."

According to the BBC, Britney added, "You know exactly what you did. My dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship, but tonight I will smile knowing I have a new life ahead of me."

In the court filing, Lynne's attorneys state that the pop star’s mother "discussed joining the conservatorship as an interested party extensively with Britney and Britney enthusiastically agreed, and indeed asked her mother to join in the case in any capacity that would help to end her nightmare and the crisis she was enduring," according to People.

Meanwhile, in court documents submitted by Jamie's attorney Alex Weingarten Monday, the "Toxic" singer's father requested that her 13-year conservatorship be "immediately terminated."

"Britney's recent testimony and requests to take personal control of her estate and affairs have made clear that continuing the conservatorship is contrary to her desires," the document read. Therefore, "Jamie sees no reason why the conservatorship should continue for any amount of time and asserts he has no interest in the conservatorship continuing."