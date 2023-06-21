Britney Spears Reunites With Sister Jamie Lynn

Britney Spears has reconciled with her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

The pair have maintained a complicated relationship since Britney Spears was placed under a decade-long conservatorship that was terminated in Nov. 2021.

Tensions between the sisters mounted following the 2022 release of Jamie Lynn Spears' memoir, "Things I Should Have Said." She mentioned Britney Spears and her conservatorship on several occasions while promoting her book, prompting Britney Spears to issue a cease-and-desist letter stating that she "will no longer be bullied" for the supposed benefit of book sales.

However, now it appears they have put aside their differences. Taking to Instagram, Britney Spears revealed that she had visited Jamie Lynn last week while she was filming for the Paramount+ film reboot "Zoey 102."

"It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!! I’ve missed you guys so much !!! Loyal girls stay home but it’s so nice to visit family !!!" Britney Spears captioned a video of her dancing on a boat on Tuesday.

The pop icon's revelation comes shortly after sharing that she had reunited with her mother, Lynne Spears, after three years.

"My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after three years," Britney Spears captioned a photo to Instagram of her young self in a pink and white dress in May this year.

"With family there’s always things that need to be worked out but time heals all wounds!" she wrote. "And after being able to communicate what I've held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things right."

Britney Spears continued: "I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards."

Britney Spears opened up about the conflict between her and her family in September, saying in an Instagram post that her loved ones "have no conscious whatsoever" and have denied that they've ever done anything wrong.

"For me just a genuine apology would help give me closure but it honestly blows my mind every day of my life even after what is known what they did to me, they still act as if that’s ok," she wrote.