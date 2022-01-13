Britney Spears 'Refused' to Watch Sister Jamie Lynn's 'GMA' Interview

Britney Spears refuses to watch her sister Jamie Lynn's explosive "Good Morning America" interview, it has emerged.

On Wednesday, Jamie Lynn tearfully insisted that she "took no steps" to be part of Britney's controversial conservatorship, adding that she "only ever loved and supported" her sister. However, sources revealed to The Sun that Britney "refused" to watch the interview because she was "deeply hurt and angry."

During the interview, Jamie Lynn told anchor Juju Chang that she did not know what had caused the rift between her and Britney.

"That love is still there. 100 percent," she said, according to The Sun. "I love my sister. I've only ever loved and supported her and done what's right by her, and she knows that, so I don't know why we're in this position right now."

Jamie Lynn also opened up about her role in the conservatorship.

"There was no, like, me overseeing funds, and if there was, that was a misunderstanding. I took no steps to be a part of it," she said. Jamie Lynn also claimed she had reached out to Britney and given her resources to help her get out of the conservatorship.

"When she needed help, I set up ways to do so," she said, according to The Sun. "Went out of my way to make sure she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and end this all for our family."

Jamie Lynn further stated that she had spoken to Britney's legal team but it did not end well in her favor.

"I did take the steps to help, but how many times can I take the steps? She has to walk through the door," she said.

It was not long after the interview aired that backlash ensued as outraged fans of Britney took to Instagram to air their views.

"jamie lynn was complicit in the abuse of her sister and GMA have rewarded her with a prime interview slot to promote her book," one Twitter user wrote.

"Jamie Lynn Spears using Britney Spears name AGAIN for promotion and her own self gain," another tweeted.

"If Jamie Lynn had an ounce of respect left for Britney, she would NOT use her sister for more publicity to sell this book she didn’t write. Embarrassing until the end. And you too, GMA. Shameful," a third added.