Britney Spears' Dad Requests She Continue to Pay His Legal Fees After Conservatorship Ends

Britney Spears' father Jamie has petitioned to have the singer pay for his attorney fees just over a month after Britney's 13-year conservatorship ended.

In court documents filed last week in Los Angeles, Jamie requested that Britney's estate make payments to his legal team for "ongoing fiduciary duties," according to People.

The petition continued, "Payment of Jamie's attorneys' fees from the Estate is required regardless of the unsupported ad hominem vitriol lodged at him."

Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, who has represented her since July, responded to the petition in a statement in which he slammed Jamie for making a "shameful" request.

"Mr. Spears reaped many millions of dollars from Britney as a conservator, while paying his lawyers millions more, all from Britney's work and hard-earned money," the statement obtained by People read. "The conservatorship has been terminated and Mr. Spears was suspended ignominiously.

"Under the circumstances, his petition is not only legally meritless, it is an abomination. Britney poignantly testified about the pain her father caused her and this only adds to it. This is not what a father who loves his daughter does."

Earlier this year Britney made it clear that she wanted out of the conservatorship, referring to the restrictions and scrutiny of her life as "abusive." She alleged in court that she was forced to perform, take medication, and use birth control against her will, according to CNN.

"I just want my life back. It's been 13 years, and it's enough," she said during a June hearing.

Jamie was officially suspended as conservator on Sept. 29 and on Nov. 12 Los Angeles County Judge Brenda Penny approved his petition to end the conservatorship.