Britney Spears Sparks Confusion With Murder Mystery Post on Instagram

Britney Spears has fans confused and concerned after detailing a murder mystery on Instagram.

In Sunday's cryptic post, which included photos of the pop icon lying on the floor with her hands bound and fake blood smeared across her face and neck, Britney first set the scene for the murder.

"5:45 … she arrived … the doorman said she came home alone !!!" Britney wrote. "She went to dinner with two girlfriends and had 1 drink … took a cab home but was found on the floor by her neighbor … it remains a mystery… who would do such a thing ???"

Britney's next few words left fans wondering if the post was indirectly aimed at her family and their treatment over the past few years amid her conservatorship battle.

"She had a wonderful family and of course they were nowhere nearby !!!!" she continued in the caption, adding her Halloween post was "pretty lame" but "if interpretation is coincided with opposition what are the beneficial effects of an imaginative reality???"

"Is EFFORT to play it out an insult???? Or is effort simply put … just a play???" Britney further wrote. "One might do it better but who on Earth would do one bad ??? I mean COME ON"

In her post, Britney then offered a clue to her murder mystery.

"Psss she broke her leg too !!!" she wrote. "Pssss no … I'm not showing my lips for an ad for lip injections in the video!!!!"

She then told fans to "stay classy 'Murica" and advised them not to "do anything I wouldn't do because that's like a WHOTE LOT y'all."

"I'm saying in a crazy world like we have today that it's pretty important to stay safe!!!" Britney added. "Like we did for Covid y'all !!!! But still have fun … I mean duh !!! It's been 13 years for me so I'm a little rusty !!!! Ma and dad can I drive my car now??? JUST KIDDING … but seriously, can I play now ????"

This is not the first time Britney has alluded to her conservatorship by posting a cryptic story on Instagram. Last month the "Toxic" singer created a scenario in which a friend needed help and urged her followers to reach out to that friend.

"I suggest if you have a friend that's been in a house that feels really small for four months … no car … no phone … no door for privacy and they have to work around 10 hours a day 7 days a week and give tons of blood weekly with never a day off … I strongly suggest you go pick up your friend and get them the hell outta there!!!!!" she wrote.