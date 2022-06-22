Britney Spears Sparks Wave of Conspiracy Theories After Deleting Instagram

Britney Spears sparked a wave of conspiracy theories after abruptly leaving Instagram.

The pop icon is usually active on Instagram but deactivated her profile days after her wedding to Sam Asghari, prompting fans to speculate why she suddenly exited social media. Some believe family drama is at play.

Britney did not invite her mother Lynne Spears, her father Jamie Spears, or her sister Jamie-Lynn Spears to her wedding. The "Toxic" singer also disputed an early report that she had invited her brother Bryan Spears, who was allegedly unable to make it, in an Instagram post in which she told him to "Go F**K Yourself, Bryan," according to Newsweek.

Then, last week, Britney Spears shared a video to her Instagram account with a voiceover that said: "And don't you ever forget how they gave you distance when you needed love," seemingly in reference to how her family treated her during her controversial conservatorship that was put in place in 2008 and dissolved late last year. Her mother responded in the comments, writing: "You have got to be kidding me!!" along with the eye-roll emoji, according to Newsweek.

One TikTok user has speculated that it is these recent interactions that prompted Spears to delete her Instagram account.

"Do yourself a favor and just shut up," the creator said of Lynne's comment.

"Britney is expressing her pain & the mother rolls her eyes?! That Speaks volumes," another TikTok user commented.

"her family used her as a cash cow. she deserves so much better," another added.

Other fans have pointed out that Spears often disables her social media accounts and was likely just enjoying her honeymoon.

She most recently deactivated her Instagram in March. A source at the time explained to Entertainment Tonight that she was just taking a break from social media.

"She previously said she'd be taking a well-deserved break as many celebrities do, that's really it," the source said.