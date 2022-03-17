Britney Spears Mysteriously Deactivates Instagram Account

Britney Spears has been active almost daily on Instagram, using the platform to post dancing videos, steamy photoshoots as well as posts speaking out about her conservatorship and family, so on Wednesday when her account no longer appeared, fans were concerned.

TMZ reported that the account had not been removed by Instagram, which means Britney deactivated it herself. Followers worried that she may have been forced to give up her account after posting a series of revealing confessions, but Entertainment Tonight, citing sources, reported that Britney had chosen to deactivate her account and there was not much else to it.

"She previously said she'd be taking a well-deserved break as many celebrities do, that's really it," the source said.

The outlet further noted that Britney had made the decision to temporarily deactivate her Instagram account in September before returning to the platform.

"Don't worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement!!!!" she tweeted at the time. "I'll be back soon."

Britney's Twitter remains up although she was last active in January, when she posted a series of tweets calling out her sister, Jamie Lynn, who mentioned Britney and her conservatorship on several occasions to the media while promoting Jamie Lynn's new book, "Things I Should Have Said."

Taking to Twitter, Britney told Jamie Lynn to stop telling lies about her and accused her of stooping to "a whole new level of low." In a follow-up tweet, Britney said she loved her sister "unconditionally," adding that it was "so tacky for a family to fight publicly like this," according to Deadline.

Jamie Lynn still aired more private moments from Britney's life during an appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.

Britney ultimately issued a cease-and-desist letter via her attorney, Mathew S. Rosengart, to Jamie Lynn stating that she "will no longer be bullied" for the supposed benefit of book sales, according to Deadline.

"Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain.

"She will not tolerate it, nor should she," the letter read. It slams Jamie Lynn for "publicly airing false or fantastical grievances," which he states "is wrong, especially when designed to sell books." This, Rosengart added, is also "potentially unlawful and defamatory."

"You recently reportedly stated that the book was 'not about her,' " Rosengart notes in the letter. "She takes you at your word and we, therefore, demand that you cease and desist from referencing Britney derogatorily during your promotional campaign. If you fail to do so or defame her, Britney will be forced to consider and take all appropriate legal action."