Britney Spears Posts Photo of Her Gym She Burned Down in 2020

Britney Spears is revisiting the dramatic moment she burned down her gym.

Taking to Instagram, the pop icon posted a shocking photo showing the devastation caused by the fire that erupted back in 2020.

"Reflecting back remembering when I burnt the gym down in 2020," she wrote.

The image posted by Spears shows a room in disarray. The floor is entirely gray, covered in dust, while the gym mirrors are obscured by ash. Equipment lies destroyed and charred.

Spears first opened up about the April 2020 fire via Instagram.

"Yes .... I burnt it down. I walked past the door to the gym and flames, BOOM !!!!!!" she wrote. "By the Grace of God, the alarm went off after that, and yippy hoorah, nobody got hurt."

Spears made light of the situation.

"Unfortunately, now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym!!!!! But it could be much worse, so I'm grateful," she added. "Pssss I like working out better outside anyways!!!!"

Spears later elaborated on the incident in a video posted to social media.

"I'm in my gym right now. I haven't been in here for like six months because I burnt my gym down," she said, according to Entertainment Tonight. "Unfortunately. I had two candles, and, yeah, one thing led to another, and I burnt it down. So, I'm in here, and we only have two pieces of equipment left."

This is not the first time in recent weeks that Spears has been reflecting on her past and her current situation.

Earlier this month the "Toxic" singer, who split from her ex-husband Sam Asghari four months ago, opened up about rediscovering herself while admitting that it is "so weird being single."

"I've had a lot of time to really look back with all the good and bad," Spears wrote. The post was accompanied by a photo of a nun sipping tea with a straw.

"I've realized I don't talk to myself that nicely at all," she continued. "I'm easily manipulated, and I wear my heart on my sleeve … but I'm definitely changing all that."

Spears also admitted, although she liked having a routine, she was "honestly bored" but also "scared of a lot of things."

"The way I live my life is mine ... I've had so many people interfere with that … but to know it's ok to be selfish with my life and enjoy it is amazing," she wrote.