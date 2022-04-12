×
Britney Spears' Fiancé Sam Asghari Confirms Pop Star's Pregnancy

Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari share a kiss at a premiere
Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 12 April 2022 12:38 PM

Britney Spears' fiancé Sam Asghari has confirmed he and Britney are expecting their first child together.

Spears shocked fans when Monday she made the announcement she was pregnant. Hours later Asghari, who had previously referred to Spears as a "lioness," broke his silence in an Instagram post that featured a photo of two lions and a cub.

"Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect," he wrote. "Fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to, and I don't take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do."

In her pregnancy announcement, Spears revealed Asghari encouraged her to take a pregnancy test after she noticed she had gained a bit of weight while on vacation. Spears admitted she initially thought it was a "food baby."

"I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back," she wrote. "I thought, 'Geez … what happened to my stomach???' My husband said, 'No you're food pregnant silly!!!' So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby."

Spears' reference to Asghari as her husband renewed speculation the pair had secretly exchanged vows.

Several weeks ago she began referring to the actor as her "husband" while posting a video on his 28th birthday last month, according to the Daily Mail, which noted that in previous posts she also mentioned wanting to start a family with him.

The pair began dating in 2016, and Asghari proposed to Spears in September 2021. Spears shared the news on Instagram with a video showing off her ring.

"I can't f****ing believe it!!!!!!" she captioned the clip. The following day she said she was "shocked" by the proposal, adding it was "worth the wait," Fox News reported.

Spears is already mother to two sons — Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15 — from her previous marriage, but this will be Asghari's first child.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


