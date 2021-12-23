Britney Spears Hits Out at Her Family as She Teases New Music

Britney Spears called out her family for not championing her during the course of her career, and she also teased the potential of new music to her fans.

The pop icon on Wednesday posted a video of herself singing in a bathroom. Her voice was as strong as ever as she demonstrated her vocal range in the video clip. In the caption, Britney took aim at her family for their lack of support.

"I just realized this today guys… after what my family tried to do to me three years ago… I needed to be my own cheerleader," she wrote, according to the Daily Mail.

"'God knows they weren’t … so I just read up on my self," Britney continued. "This is what I found:⁣ ⁣Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning pop icon Britney Spears is one of the most successful and celebrated entertainers in pop history with nearly 100 million records sold worldwide."

Britney joked that she was not "auditioning for anything" but was reminding herself, and the world, of who she is.

'Yes … I will be my own cheerleader … why ???? I’m here to remind my white “classy” family that I haven’t forgotten what they did to me nor will I ever forget!!!!⁣" she continued.

"Pssss new song in the works … I’m gonna let you know what I mean!!!!!" the 'Toxic' singer added.

The post comes shortly after Britney's father, Jamie, requested that the star continue to pay his legal fees after the end of her 13-year-conservatorship. According to the court documents that were filed last week in Los Angeles and obtained by People, Jamie petitioned for Britney's estate to make payments to his legal team for "ongoing fiduciary duties."

"The fiduciary obligations Jamie owes did not end with his suspension or with the order terminating the Conservatorship," the petition continued, adding: "Payment of Jamie's attorneys' fees from the Estate is required regardless of the unsupported ad hominem vitriol lodged at him."

Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, slammed the request as "shameful" and as an "abomination."

"Under the circumstances, his petition is not only legally meritless, it is an abomination," Rosengart said in a statement. "Britney poignantly testified about the pain her father caused her, and this only adds to it. This is not what a father who loves his daughter does."