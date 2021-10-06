Britney Spears Calls Out Family Amid Conservatorship Battle

Britney Spears is not holding back while speaking about her family.

The pop star, who has become increasingly vocal on social media, took to Instagram days after her father, Jamie Spears, was suspended as her conservator to comment on how she has been treated during her 13-year conservatorship. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Britney added a photo of a woman lying on a mattress underwater with another woman swimming towards her.

"This picture is everything to me !!! It makes me want to cry ... she’s saving her divine feminine sister !!!!" Britney captioned the image. She then alluded to her own situation while advising her followers to look after their friends.

"I suggest if you have a friend that’s been in a house that feels really small for four months … no car … no phone … no door for privacy and they have to work around 10 hours a day 7 days a week and give tons of blood weekly with never a day off … I strongly suggest you go pick up your friend and get them the hell outta there!!!!!" she wrote.

Britney then called out her family.

"If you’re like my family who says things like 'sorry, you’re in a conservatorship' … probably thinking you’re different so they can f--k with you!!!!" she continued. "Thankfully I found an amazing attorney Mathew Rosengart who has helped change my life."

Rosengart agreed to represent Britney earlier this year after she was granted the ability to hire her own representation. She was previously represented by court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham for years prior.

Britney has previously hinted at tension among family members on social media. In July the "Toxic" hitmaker called out those closest to her in a fiery Instagram post. Although she did not single any particular person out, the hits appeared to be directed at friends and family members.

"There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support … there’s nothing worse than that !!!!" she wrote in a now-deleted post cited by Variety. "How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!?? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning ???? Again … NO."

Britney followed up the post with a series of increasingly steamy photos in which she wore skimpy outfits and appeared topless, holding her bare breasts with her hands. Shortly after announcing her engagement to Sam Asghari, she disabled her account. Fans have insisted Britney is being controlled and that her social media posts were not a true reflection of what is going on behind the scenes. Deleting her account was not her own decision, they said, but it was not long before Britney was back on Instagram again.